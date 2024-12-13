President Zardari for greater Chinese investment in Pakistan

KARACHI - President Asif Ali Zardari has called for greater Chinese investment in diverse sectors of Pakistan’s economy to boost economic and commercial cooperation between the two brotherly countries. He also emphasized the need for enhanced interaction between the people of the two countries, especially between the investors and businesses, to increase bilateral trade and economic relations.

The President expressed these views while talking to a Chinese business delegation, led by the Chinese Consul General in Karachi, Yang Yundong, at Bilawal House, Karachi.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Minister for Transport and Information Sharjeel Inam Memon, Minister for Energy, Planning, and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Investment and Public Private Partnerships Syed Qasim N Qamar also attended the meeting.

The delegation expressed interest in investing $1 billion to establish a medical city in Pakistan to advance the country’s healthcare sector.

The delegation also expressed interest in investing in diverse sectors of Pakistan’s economy, especially agriculture, livestock, energy, transport, and manufacturing.

Welcoming the delegation, the President said that Pakistan and China shared commonalities of interest and views on important issues, besides enjoying deep-rooted and historic brotherly ties.

“We have been close friends for decades, and it was my vision to develop Gawadar Port into a regional trade and economic hub that would not only improve regional connectivity but would also boost regional trade and economic cooperation,” he stated.

The President said Pakistan would welcome Chinese investors and preferred doing business with China.

He stated that Pakistan was committed to facilitating and supporting Chinese investors in every possible way.

The President highlighted that Chinese language courses had been introduced in Sindh, which would be an important step towards strengthening people-to-people and cultural linkages between Pakistan and China.