President Zardari raises objections to Madrasa Registration Bill

President Asif Ali Zardari has raised objections to the Madrasa Registration Bill, referencing the Pakistan Madrasa Education Board Ordinance 2001 and the Islamabad Capital Territory Trust Act 2020 as sufficient existing frameworks.

He argued that new legislation is unnecessary and pointed out contradictions in the bill’s definition of madrasa.

He also expressed concerns over potential misuse if madrasas are registered under the Societies Act.

The president warned that the bill could pose risks to peace and sectarian harmony, invite global criticism, and negatively impact Pakistan’s FATF ratings.