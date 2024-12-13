PSX stays bullish, gains 3,370 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 3,370.29 points, a positive change of 3.04 percent, closing at 114,180.51 points as compared to 110,810.22 points on the last trading day. A total of 1,469,558,531 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,080,023,483 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs67.278 billion against Rs47.139 billion on the last trading day. As many as 464 companies transacted their shares in the stock market. 299 of them recorded gains and 132 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 33 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 232,925,553 shares at Rs1.79 per share, Cnergyico PK with 80,186,381 shares at Rs7.21 per share and Pak International Bulk with 70,681,266 shares at Rs9.07 per share. Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs199.92 per share price, closing at Rs7,355.19, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs149.12 rise in its per share price to Rs8,750.00. Macter International Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs30.16 per share, closing at Rs424.69, followed by Hallmark Company Limited with Rs24.24 decline to close at Rs.800.53.