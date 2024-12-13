Friday, December 13, 2024
PTI rejects ‘minus Imran’ talks, sets conditions for dialogue

2:27 PM | December 13, 2024
Sunni Ittehad Council Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza stated on Friday that any dialogue excluding PTI Chairman Imran Khan ("minus Imran" talks) would not be acceptable. Speaking to the media outside the Parliament House, he stressed that guidelines for political dialogue could only come from Imran Khan. While discussions within the party are ongoing, no formal negotiations with the government have started yet.

Senator Ali Zafar
Senator Ali Zafar clarified that PTI is not "begging" for talks. “There is a misconception that PTI is desperate for negotiations. This is entirely false,” he said. Zafar emphasized that PTI has set two conditions for opening dialogue: the release of party workers from jails and the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the events of November 24.

Omar Ayub
Opposition leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, reiterated PTI’s willingness to hold talks with all political parties. He revealed that PTI Chairman Imran Khan has already formed a committee for dialogue. Ayub encouraged the National Assembly Speaker to facilitate discussions between the government and opposition, adding, “The country cannot progress without political dialogue.”

Finance minister urges reforms to boost IT export remittances

PTI leaders underscored the importance of inclusive and conditional dialogue as a way forward for the country’s political stability.

