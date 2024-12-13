Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits Huawei, advances plans for Lahore smart city

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited Huawei Technologies in Shanghai's Longgang District on the fourth day of her China trip. She received a warm welcome at Huawei Technologies.

During the visit, it was decided that Huawei would collaborate to make Lahore Pakistan's first modern smart city. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif invited Huawei to invest in Pakistan, particularly in Punjab. She also offered Huawei cooperation to set up an office in Nawaz Sharif IT City.

The Chief Minister assured Huawei of full support in establishing an assembly and manufacturing plant in Punjab. Additionally, she proposed the establishment of Huawei retail offices and after-sales service centers across Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif held a meeting with Mr. Wang Chengdong, President of Huawei Government Affairs. They discussed various suggestions and recommendations to transform Lahore into a modern digital city. She invited Mr. Wang Chengdong to visit Lahore.

The meeting included discussions on the digitization of the e-commerce sector, ecosystem production, health, and education departments. Mr. Wang Chengdong briefed the Chief Minister and her delegation on Huawei's ongoing projects in Pakistan, especially in Punjab.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif showed interest in Huawei's projects in the health and education sectors and highlighted the Safe City project in various cities of Punjab. She stated that Huawei's collaboration would help realize the vision of a Digital Punjab.

"We want to benefit from Huawei's expertise in telecommunications, electronics, and digitization," said Maryam Nawaz Sharif. She emphasized the importance of leveraging Huawei's professional skills for Punjab's first AI university.

The Chief Minister urged Huawei to assist in capacity building and IT research at Nawaz Sharif IT City. She expressed the desire to introduce Punjab's youth to innovative digital technologies through Huawei's support.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif noted that the first Safe City project in Lahore was established with Huawei's collaboration and called for further assistance in ecosystem development.

During the visit, the Chief Minister toured various departments and the factory at Huawei Technologies and explored multiple areas of interest in collaboration with Huawei officials.