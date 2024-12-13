Punjab facing risk of local virus circulation

LAHORE - Punjab Emergency Operations Centre has warned that Punjab is facing risk of established local virus circulation, calling upon districts to ensure implementation of a quality campaign which is starting form Monday, December 16. The instructions were issued at a meeting chaired by the Coordinator of the Emergency Operations Centre Mr Adeel Tasawar which was held to review readiness of the districts for the last campaign of the year 2024. The nationwide campaign, which will target 23.3 million children across Punjab, is a sub-national effort. More than 200,000 workers and other human resources will participate in the drive. Mr. Tasawar delivered a firm message to district health teams, urging them to take full responsibility for the success of the polio campaign. He stressed the importance of accountability and ongoing monitoring of vaccination teams. Additionally, he highlighted the need for greater verification of vaccination coverage, particularly for missed children, with district health management officials at the tehsil level tasked with validating the data submitted by the teams. The EOC coordinator also emphasized the necessity of tracking, registering, and vaccinating mobile and migrant populations, who are particularly vulnerable to the virus and contribute to its spread to previously unaffected areas. He called for intensified efforts in high-risk union councils near inter-provincial boundaries, ensuring enhanced monitoring and supervision in these areas.Mr. Tasawar also underscored the importance of revitalizing transit points, urging district administrations to focus sharply on these locations.

He encouraged parents to vaccinate their children through teams deployed at these transit points.

Lastly, the EOC head highlighted the risk of the virus becoming locally established, particularly in Lahore and DG Khan. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to stopping the spread of the virus, both local and imported. “Polio virus transmission, whether local or imported, can only be halted through high-quality campaigns. I urge all districts to implement a quality campaign,” Mr. Tasawar concluded.

Punjab, Pakistan’s most populous province, accounts for 50% of the target population in the polio eradication program. The threat of polio virus importation from regions still affected by the disease remains a significant concern.

Currently, 16 districts in Punjab are classified as infected, including Attock, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Okara, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Jhang, Mianwali, and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Additionally, in August, Punjab reported its first polio case in over 45 months from Chakwal, highlighting the ongoing risk.

Along with these infected districts, four districts—Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Sheikhupura, and Sialkot—are identified as priority areas, requiring enhanced surveillance and vaccination efforts.

The remaining 16 districts are classified as “maintenance districts,” with a relatively low risk of virus importation. While these areas are less affected, continued vigilance and preventive measures are crucial to ensure polio remains eradicated.

This classification enables a targeted approach, concentrating resources in high-risk areas while ensuring ongoing surveillance and control in lower-risk regions.