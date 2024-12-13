RDA conducts operation against 4 illegal housing societies

Rawalpindi - Following directives from the Divisional Intelligence Committee, the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Task Force has intensified its operations against illegal housing schemes.

On Thursday, the Enforcement Squad of RDA executed a significant operation targeting four illegal housing schemes, including the Top View City (D-17) Project of Orbit International, Al-Baraqa Garden, Kohsar Extension (F-Block), and Nabeel Block (Near Kohsar Extension). These schemes are located in the revenue estates of Mouzas Wnni, Paswal, Chokar, Pind Gondal, and Chongian in Tehsil and District Rawalpindi.

The operation team demolished road infrastructure, a security office, a sewerage line, a container, and removed advertisement boards and panaflexes of the mentioned illegal housing schemes, according to an RDA press release. The operation was supervised by Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Muhammad Abdul Aamer Khattak, along with the Director General (DG) RDA, Additional DG RDA, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, and Chief Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi.

DG RDA Kinza Murtaza stated that under the Commissioner’s guidance, the crackdown on illegal housing societies would continue vigorously to prevent fraud and protect citizens from exploitation. She emphasized that public complaints regarding illegal land occupation by housing scheme owners were being taken seriously, and strict actions would be taken against those involved in forceful land grabs.

RDA regularly issues press releases to inform the public and advises citizens to avoid investing in illegal housing schemes. The public is encouraged to visit the RDA website (www.rda.gop.pk) and only engage with approved housing schemes. Despite previous warnings to cease illegal advertisements, bookings, and development activities, the owners of the mentioned housing schemes continued to operate booking offices in violation of regulations, the press release noted. The joint operation team included officials from RDA and the Police Station Wahdat Colony Rawalpindi. Key members of the team were RDA scheme/building inspectors and other supporting staff.