Reform Stagnation

Since its inception, Pakistan has sought meaningful reform, yet lasting and effective change remains elusive. A key obstacle is the tendency to rush reforms for short-term benefits, particularly in the civil service sector, where successive governments introduce changes that fail to deliver real improvement.

The civil service is crucial for governance, yet it is often criticised for inefficiency, lack of accountability, and resistance to change. These issues stem from the absence of comprehensive, long-term strategies. Each administration proposes reforms without considering continuity or the broader impact. For instance, in 2018, the PTI-led government appointed Dr Ishrat Hussain to oversee civil service reforms, but his recommendations largely remained theoretical. Now, the Civil Services Reform Committee, led by Ahsan Iqbal, is grappling with the same issues.

While the committee has identified flaws in the exam system—emphasising rote learning over critical thinking—true reform requires more than revised exams. It demands a complete overhaul of the civil service to enhance transparency and efficiency. Systematic reforms, implemented over a timeline of three years or more, would allow meaningful changes without disrupting the existing system. Candidates must also be given sufficient time to adapt to these reforms.

TASNEEM YOUSUF,

Karachi.