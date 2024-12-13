Sarah Sharif case: Jhelum police hailed for probe

Gujar khan - The Jhelum police of Punjab have been lauded for their extensive investigations into the Sarah Sharif murder case after a UK court on Wednesday found the father and stepmother of 10-year-old Sarah Sharif guilty of subjecting her to repeated torture and ultimately murder.

After the murder of Sarah Sharif came to the attention of Surrey Police in the UK on August 10, 2024, the Jhelum police were alerted by British authorities on August 15 in a letter to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) through Interpol to track down the father of Sarah, Urfan Sharif, her stepmother, Beenish Batool, and her uncle, Faisal Malik, and recover five siblings of Sarah who were also taken to Pakistan. The police successfully recovered five British-Pakistani children who had been taken to Pakistan on August 9, 2023, following the tragic events surrounding Sarah’s death.

On August 10, UK authorities discovered the lifeless body of Sarah Sharif in her bedroom in Woking, Surrey, after the Sharif family notified UK police from Pakistan, admitting to their involvement in the tragic incident. In an interview with *The Nation*, District Police Officer (DPO) Jhelum, Nasir Mahmood Bajwa, described the case as one of an extraordinary nature, emphasising that locating the fugitives presented a significant challenge for law enforcement. He said that their primary focus was the safe recovery of the siblings of Sarah Sharif, who may have been at risk of harm from wanted criminals. The district police chief stated that the conviction of the three culprits in the British court for the murder of an innocent minor girl was met with celebration by his team, which had dedicated significant effort to the case.

Meanwhile, Imran Hussain, the then Station House Officer (SHO) of Saddar Police in Jhelum and currently serving as SHO in the Civil Lines Police, told *The Nation* that recovering the five siblings of Sarah Sharif posed a significant challenge for the district police, in addition to the ongoing efforts to locate Urfan, Beenish, and Faisal. SHO Imran said that a police team, under his leadership, arrived at the residence of Urfan’s father, Muhammad Sharif, located in the Baga Saheela area of Jhelum, to investigate the location of the wanted suspects.

However, Sharif refused to assist, claiming he had not seen them since 2010, suggesting they might be in Mirpur with Beenish’s family. SHO Imran said that the claims made by Urfan’s father turned out to be false, prompting the initiation of investigations in the area. The police officer reported that the next day he received a haircut at a barbershop near Sharif’s residence while concealing his identity, on the pretext of gathering information, and the barber disclosed that he had seen Urfan Sharif and his family two days prior, noting that this information was corroborated by CCTV footage.

Following a week of intensive efforts, SHO Imran reported that the police successfully recovered five British-Pakistani children belonging to Urfan Sharif during a second raid at his father’s residence in the Baga Saheela area. Meanwhile, Urfan, Beenish, and Faisal had escaped to Sambrial town in Sialkot, seeking refuge at a relative’s home.

The Station House Officer elaborated on the situation, stating that the police continued their efforts to trace the three fugitives. After the individuals released a video expressing their intent to surrender and cooperate with British authorities, citing concerns over potential mistreatment by local police, they were permitted to board a flight to London from Sialkot International Airport. Mr. Hussain stated that the police ensured that it was not being dodged by the trio, who possessed air tickets for the UK while being monitored until they boarded the plane.

The Station House Officer reported that the children of Urfan Sharif, recovered from Jhelum, were identified as Norman Sharif, 14, Hannah Sharif, 8, Bisma Sharif, 6, Mohammad Sharif, 6, and Azlan Sharif, 2, and were placed in the custody of the Child Protection Bureau in Lahore. He said that the temporary custody of the children was awarded to their grandfather.

On the other hand, the British-Pakistani community has commended the Jhelum police for their efforts in tracking down the outlaws. They have called on Pakistani authorities to recognise the efforts of the Jhelum police and award the investigators with QPM medals for their work.