Friday, December 13, 2024
SC allows military courts to announce verdicts for 85 accused

Web Desk
12:40 PM | December 13, 2024
In a significant decision, the Supreme Court’s Constitutional Bench on Friday granted permission to military courts to announce verdicts against 85 accused individuals currently in custody.

The bench, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, issued a ruling stating that these decisions will be subject to the outcome of pending cases in the apex court. The short order further directed that those eligible for leniency should be released, while individuals who cannot be acquitted must be transferred to jails to serve their sentences.

This ruling comes amidst ongoing legal debates about the trial of civilians in military courts. The Supreme Court's decision is seen as a pivotal moment in the broader discussion of military and civilian judicial authority in Pakistan.

