Security forces eliminate 43 terrorists in KP, Balochistan operations: ISPR

Security forces have killed 43 terrorists in a series of intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan since December 9, according to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The ISPR described the operations as a significant blow to "Fitna-Al-Khwarij" and other terrorist groups active in Balochistan.

One operation, carried out in Lakki Marwat on the night of December 12-13, resulted in the elimination of six terrorists. A total of 18 militants have been neutralized in KP since December 9.

In Balochistan, security forces conducted two separate IBOs on December 13 in the Musa Khel and Panjgur districts, killing 10 terrorists. In total, 25 terrorists have been eliminated in Balochistan during this period.

The ISPR reaffirmed that these operations will persist until peace is fully restored and terrorism is eradicated.

The security forces remain resolute in their mission to eliminate the threat of terrorism from the country.