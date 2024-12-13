Friday, December 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Security forces eliminate 43 terrorists in KP, Balochistan operations: ISPR

Security forces eliminate 43 terrorists in KP, Balochistan operations: ISPR
Web Desk
5:56 PM | December 13, 2024
National

Security forces have killed 43 terrorists in a series of intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan since December 9, according to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The ISPR described the operations as a significant blow to "Fitna-Al-Khwarij" and other terrorist groups active in Balochistan.

One operation, carried out in Lakki Marwat on the night of December 12-13, resulted in the elimination of six terrorists. A total of 18 militants have been neutralized in KP since December 9.

In Balochistan, security forces conducted two separate IBOs on December 13 in the Musa Khel and Panjgur districts, killing 10 terrorists. In total, 25 terrorists have been eliminated in Balochistan during this period.

The ISPR reaffirmed that these operations will persist until peace is fully restored and terrorism is eradicated.

The security forces remain resolute in their mission to eliminate the threat of terrorism from the country.

President Zardari raises objections to Madrasa Registration Bill

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1734071436.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024