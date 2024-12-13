Senate body reviews anti-polio efforts amid rising cases in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Health on Thursday reviewed polio eradication efforts across Pakistan, amid growing concerns over the spread of the virus in the country.

The session chaired by Senator Aamir Waliuddin Chishti, convened for a comprehensive briefing that included a detailed presentation by Dr. Mukhtar Bharath, Health Coordinator, who emphasized the pivotal role of the National Health Institute in detecting, diagnosing, and addressing polio cases.

“Our institution is actively working in the detection, diagnosis, and laboratory needs of polio cases, especially as the virus continues to challenge public health,” Dr. Bharath stated.

Despite significant progress in the past, with Pakistan remaining polio-free for 14 months in 2021-2022, the country has seen a resurgence of cases this year. As of now, 59 polio cases have been reported nationwide, with 19 resulting in mild disabilities and 10 in severe disabilities. “The current spread of the polio virus is concerning, particularly in regions like Quetta, Peshawar, and Karachi, where large blocks are still affected,” said Anwarul Haq, Chief of the Polio Emergency Operation Center.

Dr. Bharath highlighted that the situation remains relatively better in Karachi and Balochistan, but there are continuing challenges, particularly in the southern areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. “In certain areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the region becomes a no-go zone after evening hours, complicating immunization efforts,” explained Dr. Humayun Mohmand, who also underscored the global stigma attached to polio. “It is a source of shame for us that while many countries have successfully eradicated polio, Pakistan and Afghanistan are still struggling with it.”

Senator Aamir Waliuddin Chishti expressed support for the ongoing polio eradication efforts. “The government’s commitment, particularly in the interior regions of Sindh, has been commendable, but there is still much to be done,” he said. He further praised the collaborative efforts with international organizations like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Rotary International, which have significantly supported the program.

The briefing also touched on the critical role of immunization campaigns, with the committee acknowledging that travel during peak periods, such as Eid, has contributed to the virus’ spread across different regions. “We have observed that travel during Eid festivals has led to the movement of the virus from one area to another, highlighting the need for increased vigilance during these times,” said Dr. Bharath.

Despite the challenges, the committee remains optimistic about the future of the polio eradication program. Dr. Bharath said that, under current efforts and with government ownership of the program since 2022, significant improvements are anticipated. “The virus spread is expected to decrease by February next year, thanks to the enhanced immunization strategy and government-led initiatives,” he noted.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui reiterated the committee’s commitment to monitoring the situation and vowed to hold a follow-up briefing in three months. “We will continue to stay engaged with the health authorities to ensure the successful eradication of polio in Pakistan,” said Senator Siddiqui.

Pakistan remains the only country in the world where polio workers have been martyred in the line of duty, with 88 workers having lost their lives to date. Dr. Bharath expressed his gratitude for the sacrifices of these workers and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to their families. “The Prime Minister has personally reached out to the families of the martyrs, offering support and holding meetings to recognize their invaluable contributions to the fight against polio,” he said.

The committee chair along with the committee members expressed severe resentment on the absence of president of Pakistan Nursing Council for the second consecutive time. The committee chair summoned the President of Pakistan Nursing Council as he gave last warning failing to which shall result in strict disciplinary action.

Earlier in the meeting the Bill titled National Institute of Health ( re-organisation) amendment Bill, 2024” introduced by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla was deferred for further deliberations up till a fortnight.

Additionally, the committee took stern notice of extending the Bachelor of Dentistry Surgery Program from four to Five years. The Chairman Committee remarked that the decision was taken without consulting the stakeholders and the Committee decided to deliberate on the matter in the next meeting.

In closing, Senator Chishti reaffirmed the Senate’s commitment to eradicating polio from Pakistan, stressing that the path forward includes enhanced immunization, public awareness, and continued cooperation with international partners. “We will continue working towards a polio-free Pakistan,” he concluded. The meeting was attended by Syed Masroor Ahsan, Irfan ul Haq Siddique, Saleem Mandiwalla, Mohammad Humayun Mohmand, Senator Anusha Rahman, Prime Minister Coordinator on Health Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad Barath, Secretary for NHSR&C Nadeem Mahbub, Consultant on Health Committee Syed Ali Naqi and other senior officials from the concerned departments.