Senate briefed on ministers' pay, perks, and austerity measures

Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar, provided the Senate with detailed information on the pay, perks, and allowances of federal ministers during the Senate’s question hour on Friday.

Minister Tarar revealed that Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) receive a monthly salary of Rs156,000. However, legislators do not receive vehicles and are allocated only Rs8,000 per month for utility bills.

In his briefing, Tarar explained that federal ministers earn a salary of nearly Rs200,000, with 95% of them opting not to take their full pay. Ministers are provided with a 1500cc car and 400 liters of petrol per month, but they are required to cover their electricity and gas bills, as they do not receive any additional official perks.

On the topic of salary increases, the minister noted that economic constraints are often cited by parliament when considering raises for public officials.

The Senate also received a written response from the Interior Ministry regarding the National Database and Registration Authority’s (Nadra) adherence to austerity measures. The ministry confirmed that Nadra had not purchased any vehicles in the last two years as part of its cost-cutting policy. However, in 2022, Nadra procured 35 vehicles, including two coaches and one bus, for staff transportation and operational purposes at a cost of Rs264.3 million.

Senator Dinesh Kumar raised concerns about the use of luxury vehicles for staff pick-and-drop services, highlighting the apparent contradiction with austerity efforts.