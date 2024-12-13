CPEC strengthens Pakistan-China relations, says Sharjeel Memon

Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is more than just a trade route it is a key to deepening Pakistan-China relations.

Addressing the media in Karachi, Memon reaffirmed the Sindh government’s commitment to facilitating Chinese investors. “Our aim is to strengthen ties with China,” he said, revealing that four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) focusing on energy and agriculture sectors had been signed with Chinese investors.

Memon credited former President Asif Ali Zardari with initiating the CPEC project, describing it as a transformative initiative for Pakistan’s economy. “This project is pivotal to stabilizing the nation’s economy,” he stated.

He also announced plans to establish a medical city in Dhabeji, projected to create 50,000 jobs. Highlighting recent developments, Memon shared that a Chinese delegation met with former President Zardari, who encouraged them to invest not only in Sindh but across Pakistan.

Memon noted that major development projects in Sindh are being carried out through public-private partnerships, with China's support in establishing industrial zones nationwide.

“We are restoring traders’ confidence and fostering stronger ties between Pakistani and Chinese businesses,” he added.

The minister praised the Sindh government’s efforts to enhance the industrial sector and create employment opportunities for the youth.

“Our focus remains on providing sustainable solutions and jobs for young Pakistanis,” he concluded.