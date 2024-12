Six siblings, aged between two and 18 years, sustained injuries after a fire broke out in a house in the Sikandarabad area of Keamari late Thursday night.

The blaze, reportedly caused by a short circuit, quickly spread throughout the house, leaving six sisters injured. The victims have been identified as Manahil, Lisha, Tabeer, Bushra, Isha, and Aiza.

Rescue teams promptly arrived at the scene, extinguished the fire, and transported the injured to the Burn Centre for medical treatment.