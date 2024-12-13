Sports legends rally behind Khawaja Iftikhar Memorial Tennis C’ship 2024

LAHORE - Sports legends and top national and international athletes, including Jahangir Khan, Shahbaz Ahmed Senior, Shahid Afridi, Muhammad Hafeez, Rashid Malik, Aqeel Khan, international tennis stars Sania Mirza, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Grigor Dimitrov, and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, have expressed their excitement for the upcoming Khawaja Iftikhar Memorial National Ranking Tennis Championship 2024, scheduled to take place from December 14 to 21 at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy, Nishtar Park Lahore. Squash living legend Jahangir Khan lauded the initiative and said: “Late Khawaja Iftikhar Ahmad was a towering figure in Pakistan’s tennis history. His legacy is reflected in his family’s ongoing contributions to the sport. I wish Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his family success in making this championship a grand platform for tennis players.” Former cricket captain Shahid Afridi emphasised the importance of the event. “This tournament is a fitting tribute to a sports legend. It will provide a valuable opportunity for our tennis players to showcase their talent on a national stage and compete for significant prize money.” Cricketer Muhammad Hafeez shared his enthusiasm, saying: “I am delighted to see such a prominent event being organised for Pakistani tennis players. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his family have made a monumental effort to promote the sport. Under Aisam’s dynamic leadership, I am confident Pakistan tennis will flourish further.” Rashid Malik, Senior Executive Vice President of PLTA, highlighted the significance of the event. “This tournament is a tribute to a remarkable player, Khawaja Iftikhar Ahmad. It will bring together Davis Cup, Fed Cup, and top-ranked players to honour his legacy. I applaud Aisamfor this commendable effort and look forward to its success.” Speaking about the championship, Aisam-ul-Haqreflected on his grandfather’s legacy. “Khawaja Iftikhar Ahmad dedicated his life to tennis in both India and Pakistan. My family and I are committed to keeping his legacy alive by organising this event annually to honour his contributions to the sport. I hope top players of the country, including me, will compete in this prestigious championship and try to earn the title and huge prize money.” Prominent figures from various sports, including international tennis stars Sania Mirza, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Grigor Dimitrov, former hockey legend Shahbaz Ahmed Senior and other national and Davis Cup players, also expressed their admiration for Khawaja Iftikhar Ahmad and lauded the championship as a vital step towards promoting tennis in Pakistan.