State responsible for ensuring education to every child: Speakers

Islamabad - Speakers at a policy dialogue have said that education cannot be treated as a commodity delegated to private sector, rather it is a fundamental right guaranteed by the State, for which it must be held accountable.

The policy dialogue titled “Citizen’s Agenda for Gender-Responsive, Inclusive, and Resilient Education” was organized by the Society for Access to Quality Education (SAQE) during the 15th Annual Convention here on Thursday. The theme was “People’s Agenda for Transforming Education; from Silos to Systems”.

SAQE Executive Director Zehra Arshad highlighted that addressing the education emergency requires inclusive policy planning with every stakeholder meaningfully engaged and guided by up-to-date gender-disaggregated data. She stated, “Political will remains central to ensuring access to quality education and urged the adoption of a ‘Charter of Education’ to build consensus on long-term education policies.” She called on the government to commit to scaling up education financing to a minimum of 4 percent of GDP, compared to the current 1.9 percent.

“State has guaranteed right to education for every child, thus government, state and legislators must be held accountable for the education emergency”, said MNA Huma Chughtai. She urged for the adoption of “Charter of Education” to synergize efforts from every actor for sustainable solution of the Education Emergency.

President of Board of SAQE, Harris Khalique, noted that political parties have repeatedly committed to scaling up education financing to 4 percent of GDP, but the allocation remains at 1.9 percent. “Committing to 4 percent of GDP allocation to education is the first step toward ensuring justice for every child,” he remarked. Muhammad Ali Kemal, Chief SDGs, Planning Commission, emphasized on addressing leakages in education financing along with overall investment in education. He urged for ensuring universal child registration so every child and their rights are acknowledged.

Dr Shahid Soroya, Director General, Pakistan Institute of Education, informed that the National Education Policy Framework has been developed with consensus of provincial authorities to effectively devolve education policy planning to grassroot level and ensure policies reflect local needs.

Sana Isa, Coordination and Implementation Expert & Lead, Gender and Safeguards, Federal Education Ministry, stressed the importance of decentralizing autonomy to school level to make policies inclusive, participatory, and responsive to actual needs.

Dr Faisal Bari, Dean School of Education, LUMS, stressed that that the public education system is ill-equipped to cater to 26 million out-of-school children and the 2% annual increase in population of school-going children.

Khadija Bakhtiyar, CEO, Teach4Pakistan stressed that declaring education emergency is not solution but long-term education policies and skilling youth through education system is crucial. She stressed on building an ecosystem where every actor works with synergy so the efforts can be reinforced.

The Annual Convention also featured a session “Reimagining Education - A Youth-led Blueprint for Systemic Change” where youth manifesto for education was presented.