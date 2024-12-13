Traffic congestion, road mishaps, overloading intolerable, warns CTO

LAHORE - Chief Traffic Officer Amara Athar on Thursday warned that traffic congestion, road mishaps and overloading especially vehicles loaded with iron roads would not be tolerated. She directed the traffic officers to ensure strict action against violation of traffic laws particularly violation of one-way, underage driving and those riding vehicles with licenses. CTO Amara Athar issued these directions while presiding over a meeting at his office to review challan ratio, traffic congestion, hotspot areas, and emergency calls received on police emergency helpline 15. All the circle officers and sector incharges were also present on this occasion. The CTO directed the traffic officers to take strict action against encroachments, vehicles fitted with LPG cylinders and vehicles with bogus number plates. Meanwhile, Lahore Traffic Police issued more than 5.6 million challans over traffic rules violations in the year 2014 so far, with motorcyclists at top of the list. According to traffic police sources, the traffic police department issued challans to more than 3.4 million motorcyclists. The second highest number of challans was related to auto-rickshaws numbering 1.1 million. According to police records, more than 1.7 million challans were issued to Lahorites for violating the lane rule, and more than 600,000 motorcyclists for not using helmets.