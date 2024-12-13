The EU-China trade relationship has hit a low point because of high tariffs; first imposed by Brussels on Chinese electric vehicles and then, in a retaliatory fashion, by Beijing on EU brandy imports.

Both sides have accused each other of unfair market practices and price dumping while at the same time criticizing tariffs imposed by the other as unwarranted protectionism. On both sides, the stakes are high and prospects for compromise low. As bilateral negotiations remained fruitless, the two sides have approached the multilateral World Trade Organization for redressal of their grievances.

While an end to the trade dispute remains elusive for now, what is clear is that globalization and free trade are on the retreat. Even the erstwhile champions of free trade are now balking at the idea of unrestricted market access. This is already manifested in the tariffs imposed by USA on Chinese imports. So, in this context, the EU-China trade conflict is just another example of the rising wave of protectionism.

Yet, in the realm of global economic competition, trade protectionism is not a new phenomenon. In fact, barriers to trade are as ancient as trade itself. These are just the old tricks of trade meant to keep local businesses ticking along. Protectionism has historically served as a tool to thwart competition, nourish local industries and spur economic growth.

For instance, between the 16th and 18th centuries Europe, trade was considered a zero-sum game where a win for one State meant loss for another. Intense competition for wealth brought the Europeans to distant shores, with the aim of establishing colonies and extracting resources especially gold, silver and raw materials.

Maintaining a trade surplus was the mainstay of economic policy. Therefore, governments had to maximize exports and minimize imports. And to achieve this, was it (not) fair to stifle competition with other countries?

Well, all is fair in love and (trade) war. So goes the saying!

Britain enacted the so-called mercantile laws-a series of laws that shielded local industries from foreign competition. British colonies could not source commodities such as sugar and tobacco from other countries (or their colonies). And only British vessels would be used for transporting goods. The government also slapped foreign products with high tariffs. The underlying objective was clear: protect British industries, encourage local buying, and of course, support free trade, albeit outside Britain.

This continued till Britain became an industrial powerhouse. It was then time to shut the doors on mercantilism and open avenues for free trade. For free trade now meant open access to erstwhile closed markets. Britain now had a comparative advantage, and therefore a narrative centered on free trade and open competition was necessary. The United States also followed in the footsteps of Britain.

From the outset, America had imposed tariffs on several foreign goods. Verily, the Britishers had left American soil. But not without leaving behind the crafts of trade.

Those at the helm of affairs recognized that America’s nascent industries would not withstand competition from the relatively mature industrial empires of Britain, France and Spain. The practice of safeguarding local commercial interests against any sort of competition from abroad continued for the next couple of centuries. It was not until the end of the Cold War and collapse of the Soviet Union that America embraced the policy of free trade and crafted a new world order. But by this time, the US had become an industrial juggernaut. It was leading the world in almost every field, not least aviation, steel, electronics and information technology. Its laboratories were making discoveries at a pace unmatched by any other State, and its factories were churning out products at a speed higher than any other country in the world. From exploring the depths of the oceans to surpassing new heights in outer space, American companies were always in the forefront. But not so in recent years, as competition with China intensified.

Not surprisingly, so did the calls for trade protectionism; eventually culminating in a trade war between the two largest economies of the world.

Evidently, the international trade policies of Britain and America suggest that States must keep a diverse, even contradictory, arsenal of trade policies-espousing both protectionism as well as globalism, albeit at different stages of economic development. In the early stages of their growth, both Britain and the USA imposed tariffs on imports and precluded opportunities for trade between their colonies and foreign powers, especially when the transaction involved import of goods from other countries.

However, after their industries had matured, these States advocated the idea of a global village with no restrictions on trade. Even then, several ‘other’ methods were adopted to thwart aggressive competition from other countries and protect local industries.

But excessive protectionism, especially on a global scale, can also lead to an oppressive environment for international trade.

As the EU erects a defensive wall of tariffs around its local automakers, the Chinese are retaliating with their own fortress with similar taxes on EU goods and products. The winner of this conflict is yet to be determined but the loser is obvious to all. The curtains seem to be falling on globalization as an economic philosophy.

Moneeb Ahmad Barlas

The writer is a civil servant. He can be reached at moneeb.barlas@gmail.com