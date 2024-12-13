Friday, December 13, 2024
UN envoy decries ‘unimaginable barbarity’ in Syrian prisons

December 13, 2024
Geneva  -  Images from Syrian prisons since ex-president Bashar al-Assad’s ouster clearly show the years-long horrors suffered by Syrians, the UN said Thursday, demanding the immediate release of “countless” others still being held. The United Nations special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said haunting images emerging from the notorious Saydnaya prison and other detention facilities “underscore the unimaginable barbarity Syrians have endured and reported for years”.  As rebels spearheaded by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group flooded into Damascus earlier this week, images showed dozens of emaciated men, some so weak they had to be carried, leaving Saydnaya.  Amnesty International has condemned the prison as a “human slaughterhouse”. While Saydnaya now stands empty, Pedersen warned that “countless children, women and men are still held arbitrarily in detention facilities under various authorities” in Syria. “They must be immediately released.” The main priority now, Pedersen said, must be “accounting for the missing,” and ensuring that “families receive the clarity and recognition they desperately need”.

