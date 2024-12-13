WHO describes attacks in North Darfur 'shocking' as health crisis escalates

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) expressed shock and sympathy Thursday following recent attacks in North Darfur that resulted in the deaths of at least 80 people and left hundreds injured.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the violence "shocking" and extended the UN agency’s sympathies to the affected communities in Kabkabiya.

"Health facilities in Darfur are barely managing to meet health needs," Tedros wrote in X, noting that many facilities in the region in Sundan are struggling with non-functional equipment and severe shortages of medical supplies.

"WHO managed to deliver trauma and surgery supplies earlier this month, which can help to treat the injured and prevent further loss of life," he added.​​​​​​​