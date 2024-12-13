World Bank approves $240m for Karachi water project

The World Bank has approved $240 million in financing for the Second Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP-2) to enhance water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services in Karachi. This initiative aims to provide safely managed WASH services and improve the quality of life for millions of residents in the city.

World Bank Country Director for Pakistan, Najy Benhassine, highlighted the project's importance, stating, “Safely managed WASH services are the foundation of public health and quality of life and are central to addressing the stunting crisis in Pakistan.”

KWSSIP-2 will expand on the first phase (KWSSIP-1) by investing in bulk water supply, water treatment, wastewater management, and sewerage system upgrades. The project will benefit over half a million people living in informal settlements (Katchi Abadis). Women and youth will form a significant portion of the beneficiaries, with 50% and 58%, respectively.

Khairy Al-Jamal, Task Team Leader for the project, noted that KWSSIP-2 will also focus on closing the gender gap in employment at the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC). The project will promote the recruitment of women in technical roles and leadership positions, provide technical training, and create internship programs to support women graduates in finding employment within KWSC.

By 2030, KWSSIP-2 aims to deliver safe water to nearly 16 million people and sanitation services to 7.5 million people in Karachi. The project will improve the operational efficiency and financial sustainability of KWSC and encourage private sector partnerships in WASH service delivery.

The initiative is co-financed by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) with an additional $240 million. The Government of Pakistan will contribute $250 million, with an expected $269 million from private and commercial finance.

This project is part of the World Bank’s broader Pakistan Urban WASH Services Program, which seeks to provide safely managed WASH services to 33.5 million people nationwide by 2035. It also aligns with a World Bank regional initiative to extend WASH services to 100 million people across South Asia by 2035.

Since joining the World Bank in 1950, Pakistan has received over $48.3 billion in assistance. The World Bank currently supports 54 projects in Pakistan, with a total commitment of $15.7 billion.