WSSP chief directs for action against illegal water connections

Peshawar - Chief Executive Officer, Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) Yasir Ali Khan has directed to expedite registering process of illegal water connections and emphasized for taking measures at the zonal level to bring all illegal connections under the billing system.

He also instructed ensuring water supply to consumers within the stipulated time and making efficient use of vehicles to achieve cleanliness targets.

The Chief Executive was addressing a meeting to review the performance report for November, which was attended by general managers, zonal managers, and other officials. The meeting reviewed the monthly targets, progress made, operational, financial, and administrative matters, and ongoing projects. Discussions were held on cleanliness, water supply, drainage and sewage systems, employees` attendance etc.

CEO Yasir Ali Khan emphasized further improving and expediting service delivery and instructed better planning and management to utilize available resources efficiently, reduce expenses, and ensuring timely collection of garbage from collection points. He also stressed for identifying and registering illegal connections to enhance self-reliance.

The WSSP officials informed the meeting that the registration of illegal water connection was in process, during November, water production was recorded at 54.30 million gallons, 100 water quality tests were conducted, 13,800 tons of garbage were collected, 5,400 kilometers of roads were cleaned.

, manholes and drains were cleared, and over 200 locations were sprayed and complaint resolution rate remained more than 80 per cent.