LAHORE - At least 12 people were killed while 1,185 injured in 1,121 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours. Out of the total injured, 632 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 553 minor injured victims were treat­ed at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Sun­day. The analysis showed that 622 drivers, 38 underage drivers, 149 pedestrians, and 426 pas­sengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 267 accidents were reported in Lahore which affect­ed 280 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 90 in Multan with 90 victims and at third Faisalabad 80 with 80 vic­tims. As many as, 938 motorcycles, 76 rickshaws, 136 cars, 29 vans, 11 buses, 20 trucks and 101 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were in­volved in the traffic accidents.