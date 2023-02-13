FAISALABAD - Seventeen beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours and shifted to Panahgah [shelter home]. A spokesman for administration said here on Sunday that during a vigorous campaign, anti-beggary squad rounded up 9 males and 8 female beggars from different parts of city. They were shifted to shelter home of General Bus Stand where they would be provided residential and food facilities in addition to their counseling so that they could lead a productive and honorable life in society, he added.
APP
February 13, 2023
