FAISALABAD - Seventeen beggars were caught from different parts of Faisala­bad during the past 12 hours and shifted to Panahgah [shelter home]. A spokesman for admin­istration said here on Sunday that during a vigorous campaign, anti-beggary squad rounded up 9 males and 8 female beggars from different parts of city. They were shifted to shelter home of General Bus Stand where they would be provided residential and food facilities in addition to their counseling so that they could lead a productive and hon­orable life in society, he added.