Share:

KARACHI - The 3-day Pakistan International Maritime Exhi­bition and Conference (PIMEC) 2023 culminated at Karachi. Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari presided over the closing session as chief guest while Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was also present during the event.

Addressing the audience, the chief guest highlight­ed that Pakistan Navy has been the driving force to spearhead the dynamic initiatives in maritime do­main and has rendered invaluable services for the socio-economic uplift of coastal areas. The minister also underlined that government is launching new projects for beneficial collaborations and success­ful maritime business partnerships. Sabzwari add­ed that recommendations of the conference will provide guidelines to embark on profitable initia­tives for accelerating development of maritime sec­tor and conduct of next PIMEC in 2025.

Earlier, Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Mian Zakirullah Jan extended profound appreciations to the visiting delegates, scholars and experts on maritime affairs and valued exhibitors for their forthcoming participation and dynamic presence during the event. He also emphasised that through PIMEC, Pakistan’s ocean based industry will come together, exchange ideas and creates new avenues for prosperous future of Pakistan’s Blue Economy. The admiral also praised the efforts of National In­stitute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) for successful conduct of International Maritime Conference on the theme of ‘Embracing Blue Economy - Challeng­es and Opportunities for Developing Countries’ during the event.

During the last session of IMC, MCE President Rear Admiral Javaid Iqbal, Director of maritime security at the Malaysian Institute of Defence and Security (MiDAS), Capt Dr Tay Yap Leong, Direc­tor of Waterlink Group of Companies Ahsan Ma­lik and Regional Strategy Manager Thales Middle East Louis Brayle contemplated upon the dynam­ic theme of ‘Importance of Secure Oceans and Emerging Trends in Shipping & Port Operations’.