Share:

LAHORE - The nationally acclaimed JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship is awaited enthusiastically by professional golf champions, the merited amateur players, the senior amateurs, juniors and even the lady golf players of the golf arenas of Pakistan. And each year in February when the weather is at its pleasing best, the family of the icon JA Zaman hosts this phenomenal event. On Sunday, a soft start was ushered in as some noteworthy players associated with Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course gathered to participate in the opening JA Zaman Invitational. The current Convenor of Golf Sarmad Nadeem was there and so was the entrepreneur Tariq Rehman, Aneeq Khawar, Dr Tashbeeb Gulzar, Barrister Zahid Saleem, Hamid Zaman, Omer Farooq, Mehmood A Sheikh, Dr Ameer Ali, Zia Hyder, Aahyan Mumtaz and Gen (R) Tahir.

As for the nine holes competition, they all did try to emerge victorious by playing intensely. And as happens in a competitive race, only a few can win. In the end, the winner gross was Noor Zia and runner-up gross was Mehmood A Sheikh.

They played a bit more steadfastly than the others and emerged as deserving winners. The successful ones in net section were Ahsan Saeed Mian, who won the first net prize while Fahad Yousaf was runner-up net. Hamid Zaman stepped forward to offer gratitude to all participants and hoped they would take part in the main championship also which gets going from February 21.