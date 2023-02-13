Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Dr Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday ap­preciated the National Disaster Management Au­thority (NDMA) for swift relief assistance and laid stress to arrange mobile medical teams along with essential medicines for quake-hit countries.

Dr. Ahsan Iqbal chaired the meeting through vid­eo link whereas Chairman NDMA, Lieutenant Gen­eral Inam Haider Malik and Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Pacaci joined the session, a news release said. The NDMA held a special National Emergen­cies Operation Centre (NEOC) session to review humanitarian assistance package for quake-hit Turkiye and Syria. The session was attended by Ambassador of Pakistan in Turkiye Dr. Yousaf Ju­naid, Ambassador of Pakistan in Syria DG NLC, Air Marshal (R) Shahid Akhter and representatives of Ministry of Health Services, Ministry of Informa­tion & Broadcasting, Pakistan Navy and PDMAs.

The minister said that a fundraising cam­paign was also launched in educational institu­tions across the country to collect funds for vic­tims of the earthquakes. The drive was launched in schools, colleges, and universities in response to the prime minister’s call. The Chairman NDMA briefed that the authority has arranged and dis­patched 162 tonnes and 9 tonnes of relief goods to Turkiye and Syria respectively whereas relief con­signment of 447 tonnes collectively has been sent off through NLC trucks to both countries