ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Dr Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday appreciated the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for swift relief assistance and laid stress to arrange mobile medical teams along with essential medicines for quake-hit countries.
Dr. Ahsan Iqbal chaired the meeting through video link whereas Chairman NDMA, Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik and Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Pacaci joined the session, a news release said. The NDMA held a special National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) session to review humanitarian assistance package for quake-hit Turkiye and Syria. The session was attended by Ambassador of Pakistan in Turkiye Dr. Yousaf Junaid, Ambassador of Pakistan in Syria DG NLC, Air Marshal (R) Shahid Akhter and representatives of Ministry of Health Services, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Pakistan Navy and PDMAs.
The minister said that a fundraising campaign was also launched in educational institutions across the country to collect funds for victims of the earthquakes. The drive was launched in schools, colleges, and universities in response to the prime minister’s call. The Chairman NDMA briefed that the authority has arranged and dispatched 162 tonnes and 9 tonnes of relief goods to Turkiye and Syria respectively whereas relief consignment of 447 tonnes collectively has been sent off through NLC trucks to both countries