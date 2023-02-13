Share:

MUZAFFARABAD - Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that a housing project for the members of the Kashmir Journalist Fo­rum (KJF) will be launched within 45 days. Talking to journalists on Sunday, the PM said that in the first phase, land has been allocated in Kotli for the proj­ect where plots would be allocated to the KJF members accordingly.

He said that the groundbreaking of the project would be held soon. “In the second and third phases, land will be allocated in Islamabad and Muzaf­farabad,” the PM said, adding that the initiative would be taken after due consultations with representatives of the forum, which consists of Is­lamabad-based Kashmiri journalists. The PM said that the government was painstakingly working to improve the standard of living of people by provid­ing basic amenities of life. Referring to the launching of the Pink Bus service in Muzaffarabad, he said that the bus service for women would be started soon in Rawalakot and other cities.

Regarding the promotion of small industry in the state, the PM said that it was heartening to see that goods produced at the local level were get­ting acceptance everywhere. He said that different kinds of rosaries (Tas­beeh) being made at Muzaffarabad were being acknowledged every­where and becoming the identity of AJK in the Muslim world. He said that production of high-quality jeans would start from Muzaffarabad soon. Similarly, he said, pet food being im­ported in bulk quantity would be pre­pared locally. The government would start a project to breed Angora rabbits for the production of original Pashmi­na shawls, he said, adding that “seri­culture (production of silkworm) will be promoted to get raw silk,” he said.

It is worth mentioning that as a result of the revolutionary measures taken by AJK PM, the local industry is providing decent and dignified employment to thousands of people. Over five hundred women working in different vocational institutes have been preparing garments at the local level under the auspices of the Techni­cal Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA). Likewise, wood­en rosaries from local white olives, granite and other precious stones are among the top-quality goods being produced at the local level.

Meanwhile, AJK PM made a passion­ate appeal to philanthropists to make generous donations to help quake victims in Turkiye. He said that Tur­kiye has always provided sincere and generous help to Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. “The government and peo­ple of Turkiye have always helped us in every difficult time, especially in the deadly earthquake of 2005”, the PM said, adding that it was their respon­sibility to extend a hand of support to the people of Turkiye in this situation