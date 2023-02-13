Share:

The second anti-polio drive on Monday has kicked off in Lahore under strict security measures.

The drive will continue from February 13 (today) until February 19 with the target to administer anti-polio drops to more than 2 million children aged under five years.

According to the capital city police officer (CCPO) Lahore said over 1,200 policemen are providing security to the workers taking part in the anti-polio drive.

Separately, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), a three-day anti-polio campaign has kicked off in seven districts, during which more than one point three million children will be administered anti-polio vaccine.

In Balochistan, more than one hundred twenty-seven thousand children will be administered anti-polio drops during a seven-day campaign in thirty-seven union councils of nine districts.

Earlier in February, it was reported that the nationwide anti-polio campaign, held in three phases in January, ‘failed’ to achieve set targets.

Sources familiar with the matter said as many as 44.2% of children aged 5 years were said to be inhaled anti-polio drops, but the target was not met. As many as 552,256 children were left without anti-polio drops during the three-phase drive in the country.