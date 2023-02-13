Share:

The special Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif on Monday submitted its report to the Supreme Court, quoting sources.

The team returned to Pakistan, last week after completing its inquiry in Kenya and the United Arab Emirates.

The sealed report was submitted to the chamber of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial. The report contains details of the investigation carried out in Kenya and the UAE.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Umar Ata Bandial will hear the suo moto notice case into Arshad Sharif’s murder in Kenya, later in the day.

It may be noted that the SC ordered a special JIT to visit Kenya and UAE to probe the murder of Arshad Sharif.

Senior journalist and former anchor was killed in the Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23 where he was living in self-exile.

On December 8, the federal government formed a new special joint investigation team (JIT) formed to probe the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif with the Supreme Court (SC).

The new JIT includes members from ISI, IB, FIA and the Islamabad police. The members include DIG Intelligence Branch, Sajid Kiyani, FIA’s Waqarauddin Syed, DIG Headquarters, Owais Ahmed, Murtaza Afzal from the Military Intelligence and Muhammad Aslam from the ISI.