ATTOCK - Attock police traced two gangsters involved in mobile and cash snatching from a shopkeeper on gunpoint in the outskirts of village Chabrian near Dohyan Bridge in the vicinity of police station new Airport. Police said the aggrieved shopkeeper, Mr. Mohammad Awais son of Mohammad Amin, reported to the local police that he was running business of animal food near Dohyan Bridge when two unknown armed bandits stormed his stop and took away Rs.77000 cash, imported mobiles, USBs and wrist watches on gunpoint. On information, Sub Inspector Jan Mohammad reached the crime scene to collect the evidence.

Meanwhile, the police found the clue of two gangsters, Mir Nawaz along with his accomplice Shamshad Gul hailing from Kohat, by using technical investigation techniques within a short span of time. Later, case was registered and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the arrested gangsters were produced before the local judicial magistrate Fatehjang for grant of their physical remand for completion of further legal formalities of the case.