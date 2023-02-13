Share:

LAHORE - A seven-member Azerbaijan delegation reached Lahore on a seven days visit. The visit was managed through active coopera­tion of the Pakistan Embassy in Baku. The NGO Artishok from Baku is organising culi­nary events and festivals for promoting the national cuisine culture and tourism sectors in Azerbaijan and its friendly countries. The cultural group has been organising events promoting Pakistani cuisines at interna­tional level. The delegation headed by Ms Fakhranda Hassan Zade visited archaeologi­cal and historical sites in the walled city of Lahore including Shahi Hamam, Wazir Khan mosque, Faqir Khana Museum, Lahore Fort and Shahi Mosque. The visiting delegation took much interest in renovation work of Sheesh Mahal, Mural Wall and rehabilitation work of other historical sites. Ms Fakhranda and other visitors of Azerbaijan also thanked the hospitality of government departments as well as Lahorites for making their visit marvelous and memorable.