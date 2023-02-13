Share:

ISLAMABAD - To ensure the swift revival of In­ternational Monetary Fund pro­gramme, the federal cabinet has ap­proved the revised circular debt management plan which includes transferring of an additional Rs 65 billion to the power consumers till June 2023 and withdrawal of Rs 65 billion subsidies from Export and Agricultural sectors from 1st March.

Over the weekend, the federal cab­inet has approved the revised CDMP, which also includes the transfer of Rs 73 billion to the electricity con­sumers on account of quarterly tariff adjustments during the ongoing cal­endar year 2023, official source told The Nation. An additional amount of approximately Rs 250 billion will be recovered from electricity consum­ers by June 2023.

Under the plan, a special financ­ing surcharge of Rs 3.39 per unit will be levied on the electricity, sourc­es said. The special financing sur­charge of Rs 3.39 per unit will be made part of the base tariff which will enhance the base tariff from the existing around Rs 24 per unit to over Rs27 per unit.

The government also plan to re­cover Rs 73 billion from the electric­ity consumers from February 2023 till November 2023 on account of four quarterly adjustments of the FY 2023. As per new plan, during two months (February and March) of the first quarter of 2023, an addi­tional Rs 3.21 per unit will be trans­ferred to the power consumers on account of 1st quarterly adjustment of FY 2023.

From March to May it has been de­cided that an additional Re 0.69 per unit will be charged from the power consumers on account of 2nd quar­terly adjustments of the FY 2023, sources said.

Similarly, from June to August an additional Rs 1.64 per unit will be recovered from the consumers on account of the 3rd quarter adjust­ments of the FY 2023, sources said.

During the months from Septem­ber to November, electricity con­sumers will be charged Re 0.98 per unit on account of the quarterly ad­justments for the 4th quarter of FY 2023, said the sources.

Government of Pakistan is pro­viding relief to the electricity con­sumers in form of different subsidy schemes. Under the proposed action plan to deal with the subsidy issue, it has been decided to revise the base case assumption of allocation of Rs 355 billion subsidy for FY 2023. It has been decided that the Zero-Rat­ed Industry (ZRI) and Kissan Sub­sidy Packages will be discontinued from 1st March 2023.

It has also been decided under IMF pressure, that from 1st March, the government will discontinue the subsidy of Rs 65 billion for ex­port (Zero Rated Industry) and agri­culture sectors. The decision to dis­continue subsidy from 1st March will have an impact of Rs 51 billion on the export sector and Rs 14 bil­lion on agriculture sector under Kis­san package.

In October last year, the incumbent government had set the electricity tariff at Rs19.99 per unit for the ex­port sector. It was announced that the annual burden of the subsidy would be around Rs 90-100 billion.

It is worth to mention here that the government had approved that pri­vate agriculture consumers across Pakistan shall be provided relief of Rs 3.60 per unit in their current base rate of Rs 16.80 per unit. Ad­ditional Supplementary Grant of Rs 28 billion with effect from 1st No­vember 2022 in the head of TDS had been provided for implementation of PM’s Kissan Package.