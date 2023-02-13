Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Sunday chaired a high-level meeting at CM Office to review the matters pertain­ing to the e-employment scheme. It was decided during the meeting to activate e-employment scheme in all the government and private colleges as well as educational institutions besides incorporating private sector into this project. The chief minister was apprised during the meeting that 60 thousand youths had successfully completed e-employment programme and the income of few youths had even exceeded 2 lac dol­lars after successfully completing this pro­gramme. Ismail Qureshi,Chairman Akhuwat Doctor Muhammad Amjad Saqib,Secretaries of Sports,Industries,P&D departments and concerned officials attended the meeting.