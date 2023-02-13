Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that the martyrs of Charing Cross blast which occurred six years ago live in our hearts to date, will live forever and the nation will al­ways remember the great sacrifices of martyrs. In his message on the eve of the 6th anniversary of the martyrs of Charing Cross blast, the chief minister said: “Today is the day to remember the great sacrifices of the brave sons of our dear homeland. The Punjab government stands with the heirs of martyrs and we express our com­plete solidarity with them adding that the police martyrs are our pride”. The CM paid tributes to the immortal sacrifices of martyred DIG Traf­fic Lahore Captain(Retd) Syed Ahmad Mobeen, martyred SSP Operations Lahore Zahid Gondal, other police personnel and acknowledged that the martyrs gave immortal sacrifices for a great cause.Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the nation sa­lutes the great sacrifices of the martyred officers and personnel of Punjab Police. Mohsin Naqvi re­marked that DIG Traffic Captain(Retd) Syed Ah­mad Mobeen, SSP Operations Zahid Gondal and other persons embraced the highest excellence of martyrdom.