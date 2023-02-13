Share:

LAHORE - Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited the vegetable and fruit market Badami Bagh to review prices and auction process of commodities, here on Sunday. The Commis­sioner, along with the authorities concerned, took round of various shops and checked rates of vegetables and fruits, being auctioned there. He directed the officers of market commit­tee of the fruit and vegetable market to prepare rate lists for the retail­ers keeping in view the wholesale rates of vegetable and fruits on daily basis. The move was aimed at discouraging undue profiteer­ing by evolving a mechanism of determining the prices keeping in view wholesale rates, transporta­tion charges of the shopkeepers and then fixing of retail prices with a just profit. Randhawa directed the officers of market committee to monitor each auction of the mar­ket so that proper and up-to-date record could be developed, say­ing that price control magistrates should deputed on the monitor­ing of vegetables and fruits in the market. The profiteers could not be allowed to charge for the daily use commodities as per their sweet will, he warned and noted that every shopkeeper had the right to earn due profit and those in­volved in overcharging and undue profiteering would be dealt under the law. He also directed the ad­ministrative officers concerned to ensure display of rate lists at a prominent place at the shops. He directed the Lahore Waste Manage­ment Company (LWMC) to make extra arrangements to ensure zero waste around the premises of the fruit and vegetable markets, say­ing that shift in charges should supervise the cleanliness process of the market. Met­ropolitan Corpora­tion Lahore (MCL) Chief Officer Syed Ali Abbas Bukhari, Lahore Waste Man­agement Company Chief Executive Offi­cer, Additional Dep­uty Commissioner (General) Adnan Rasheed, Assistant Commissioner City and Cant Wasiq Ahmed and Muhammad Murtaza, Secretary Market Committee Shehzad Cheema and others were present.

POLICE ARRESTS TWO MOBILE SNATCHERS

Cantt Police on Sunday ar­rested two-member gang of mo­bile snatchers from Ghaziabad. In a statement, Superintendent of Police (SP) Cantt Owais Shafique said that Police was taking addi­tional measures for the protection of the people and started crack­down against mobile snatchers in the Cantonment. Two accused were identified as Haider and Zubair from their NADRA records. Around 12 mobiles, cash, pistol and bullets were recovered from the accused, the SP informed. The accused were involved in various mobile snatch­ing incidents. The SP said that case had been registered against the ac­cused and further investigation was underway.