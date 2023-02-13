Share:

ISLAMABAD - Fed­eral Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tan­veer Hussain Sunday said that contradictions abound in Im­ran Khan’s political narra­tive. Talking to a private me­dia channel, he said Imran khan constantly backtracks on his statements and levels false ac­cusations against his politi­cal opponents. After losing the backing of his allies, and getting ousted through a no-confidence motion in the National assem­bly, Imran fabricated the cypher story to remain relevant in do­mestic politics, he added. React­ing to Imran khan’s recent state­ment that the conspiracy against him was internal rather than ex­ternal, the minister said the PTI chief kept making u-turns and he did the same with his own fabricated story. Rana Tanveer claimed that by dissolving the assemblies prematurely, Imran Khan tried to create political in­stability in the country.