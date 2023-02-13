Share:

KHANEWAL - Dep­uty Commissioner (DC) Hamid Sindhu on Sunday directed monitoring of hospitals to improve ser­vices delivery and provide maximum relief to pa­tients. Assistant Commis­sioner Abdul Hanan Khan inspected Trauma Centre Khanewal and checked the staff presence. Similarly, Assistant Commissioners of Mian Channu, Kabirwa­la and Jehanian also vis­ited Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals. However, they expressed satisfaction over the arrangements in each healthcare centre.