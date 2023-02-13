Share:

NAWABSHAH - Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon on Sun­day visited different areas of the city and inspected the sewerage water disposal and sanitation situation and also checked the attendance of sanitary staff. He expressed annoyance to sanitary in­spectors and staff over the deteriorating sanitary situa­tion. DC strongly directed to bring improvement in sani­tation and water disposal sit­uations with immediate ef­fect or legal action would be initiated against sanitation staff with suspension. He warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. During the visit, he also inspected the de-silting of the drainage system and directed officials for early completion of the work.