Share:

FAISALABAD - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar paid a surprise visit to City Transport Terminal and General Bus Stand here on Sunday to check cleanliness situ­ation at passenger area of both sites. He also reviewed avail­ability of essential items at ho­tels, shops and stalls in addition to checking display of their rate lists at prominent places.

He also checked lighting and decoration of passenger waiting area at General Bus Stand and di­rected its management to improve facilities being provided to passen­gers. He also ordered for provid­ing comfortable travel facilities to passengers and said that strict ac­tion would be taken against driv­ers found involved in overcharging or overloading of vehicles.

Earlier, the DC also chaired a meeting of additional deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners and directed them to perform duties to pro­vide maximum relief to masses according to the vision of the gov­ernment. He also directed them to ensure high quality service at Tehsil level and in this connection he would positively visit the Teh­sil areas to check performance of the departments and their offi­cers. He stressed the need for true implementation on price control mechanism and directed the ad­ditional deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners to inspect flour sale points on daily basis. In this connection, he also assigned tasks to additional dep­uty commissioners and assistant commissioners.

41 SHOPKEEPERS FINED OVER PROFITEERING, 6 ARRESTED

The price control magistrates imposed Rs 224,000 fine on 41 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in addition to ar­resting six others on sheer vio­lation of the Price Control Act in different parts of Faisalabad dur­ing the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the admin­istration said here on Sunday that the magistrates checked various shops in different mar­kets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeep­ers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Fine was imposed on them warning was issued to others that they would be sent behind bars if they did not shun profi­teering.