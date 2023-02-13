Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Sunday transported another con­signment of five tons of re­lief assistance to Türkiye in line with Pakistan’s sincere efforts to help the people and government of broth­erly country facing wide­spread destruction caused by a 7.8-magnitude earth­quake. “The national flag carrier has so far transport­ed around 72 tons of relief assistance besides airlifting a 51-member rescue team,” PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said in a press statement here.