ISLAMABAD - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Sunday transported another consignment of five tons of relief assistance to Türkiye in line with Pakistan’s sincere efforts to help the people and government of brotherly country facing widespread destruction caused by a 7.8-magnitude earthquake. “The national flag carrier has so far transported around 72 tons of relief assistance besides airlifting a 51-member rescue team,” PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said in a press statement here.
