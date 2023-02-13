Share:

KARACHI - Incidents of street crimes are on the rise in Karachi as another employee of a cou­rier company was looted in the city’s Gulistan-e-Johar area. According to details, the incident of street crime was caught on camera in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 3. According to the footage, the armed robber on a motorcy­cle stopped the employee of a private courier company, deprived him of valuables and fled easily. Dacoits loot­ed $25,000, mobile phones and other valuables from a family in the Liaquatabad area of Karachi who had recently returned from the United States (US).