Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, served in office from 2018 to 2023. Dur­ing his time in power, Khan faced both praise and criticism for his policies and actions.

One major achievement of Khan’s tenure was his efforts to improve the country’s economy. Khan implemented a number of reforms, including efforts to in­crease tax revenue, reduce gov­ernment spending, and attract foreign investment. These efforts helped to stabilize the econo­my and curb inflation and were praised by many as a positive step forward.

However, Khan’s government was also criticized on a range of issues. One major area of concern was the state of civil liberties in the country. Khan’s government was accused of cracking down on freedom of expression and of clamping down on dissent. There were also concerns about the state of human rights in the coun­try, with Amnesty International and other organizations raising concerns about arbitrary arrests, extrajudicial killings, and other human rights abuses.

Khan’s government was also criticized for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The coun­try struggled with a high num­ber of cases and deaths, and there were concerns about the government’s response to the crisis, including its procurement of vaccines and its failure to en­force mask mandates and social distancing measures.

Overall, while Imran Khan’s gov­ernment achieved some success­es, it also faced significant chal­lenges and criticisms. It will be important for the new govern­ment to address these issues and to continue working to improve the lives of the people of Pakistan.

ASAD HANIF,

Okara.