LARKANA - The abductor of a seven-year-old boy has demanded Rs30 million as ransom money from relatives of the minor in Larkana for his release, it was learnt on Sunday. Seven-year-old Shoaib Soomro was kidnapped from Pirzada Colony of Larkana a month ago. The father of the abductee has said that a woman kidnapper had demanded the money as ransom. He said she threat­ened to kill his son in case the ransom money was not given to her. He said he could not afford such an amount and when he told the abductor that he could only pay Rs200,000, the kidnap­per is continuously hurling threats of killing the child. The father of the abductee has requested the DIG and the SSP Larkana to recover his child immediately and hold the abductor accountable for his crime