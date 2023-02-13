Share:

LAHORE - FG Polo team clinched the historic Century 99 Punjab Cup trophy after outpacing Newage Cables/Master Paints by 6-4 in the main final here at Lahore Polo Club on Sunday. Raul Laplacette emerged as hero of the main final as he exhibited excellent mallet and pony work and also contributed with four fantabulous goals. Ramiro Zavaleta converted the remaining two goals from FG Polo team. Simon Prada thrashed in three goals and Juan Cruz Greguol struck one for Newage Cables/Master Paints.

FG Polo opened their account with a field goal to take a 1-0 lead, which couldn’t last long as Newage/Master Paints scored an equalizer to make it 1-1. FG Polo then changed their game plan and started playing aggressive polo that helped them score two backto-back goals to gain a 3-1 lead. FG Polo maintained their supremacy in the second chukker as they banged in a brace to stretch their lead to 5-1. The third chukker saw both the sides scoring one goal each, with FG Polo still having a 6-2 lead.

The fourth and last chukker was though dominated by Newage/Master Paints as they hit two back-to-back goals yet they lost the final 4-6. The best playing polo pony Depputiva was owned by Abbas Mukhtar and played by Raul Laplacette, who also emerged as the most valuable player of the final. John Fisher and Chris Hyde were field umpires and Amirreza Behboudi match referee.

Directors of Century Ventures Private Limited, Ayaz Lakhani, Kamran Afsil, Wasim Mazhar, Nazia Wasim, Lahore Polo Club President Umar Sadiq, Pakistan Polo Association (PPA) Secretary Lt Col Ayaz, former LPC President Syed Shahid Ali and a large number of people from all walks of life were present on the occasion to witness and enjoy the final. At the concluding ceremony, the chief guests distributed prizes among the winners while LPC President Umar Sadiq thanked Century Ventures for sponsoring the historic polo event. Before the main final, Master Paints defeated Remounts by 7-5 in the subsidiary final.

Manuel Crespo did the magic with mallet and polo pony and smashed in all the seven goals for Master Paints. Jota Chavanne hammered three goals for Remounts while Swr Naeem hit two