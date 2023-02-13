Share:

MULTAN - General Manager Operation MEPCO, Engineer Nasir Ayaz Gur­mani, directed the officials to utilize all capabilities to achieve the targets set by the company. He expressed these views while talking to officers during visit to Kot Chhuta division. He said that hard work was neces­sary to achieve the targets of line losses and recovery. He ordered implemen­tation on ongoing crash maintenance program and balancing of distribution transformers after obtain­ing the permit. He further ordered to send all trans­formers running on two phase to reclamation work­shop for repair and ensure power continuation by installing emergency trol­leys. He also directed the XEN Kot Chhuta division to replace damaged and burnt meters and provision of new connections. General Manager Operations asked officials to collect the fines imposed to power pilfer­ers and also got registered cases against them. Acting XEN Kot Chhuta Muham­mad Ashfaq gave briefing to GM Operations. On this occasion, SDOs and revenue officers of all sub-divisions were also present.