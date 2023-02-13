Share:

HYDERABAD - The Federal Commerce Minister Syed Nav­id Qamar on Sunday said that the govern­ment was trying harder to put the country on the right track of economic prosperity and development

While addressing the Memoranda of Un­derstanding (MoUs) signing ceremonies and talking to the media in Tando Muhammad Khan district, the minister said the govern­ment taking difficult measures in the pre­vailing economic situation. The minister attended the signing of MoUs between Sha­heed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law (SZABUL) and Law College Tando Muham­mad Khan as well as National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and Nurs­ing College Tando Muhammad Khan.

The federal minister pointed out that the people who steal electricity or default pay­ment of the utility bills become the factors contributing to the inflation which affects the same people when they buy expensive goods and services. The minister observed that the foreign policy had always remained exempt from the discourse of political friction among the political parties. However, he blamed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI’s) Chairman Imran Khan for dividing the nation for the first time over the foreign policy matters. He said it was easy to give abuses to the world but it was difficult to handle the consequent inflation which had hit Pakistan and the atti­tude which the world had shown towards the country’s economic woes. Speaking about the MoUs, the minister expressed hope that SZ­ABUL, which was affiliated with a UK based university, would provide quality education opportunities to the youth of Tando Muham­mad Khan and adjoining districts. The cer­emony was informed that a degree which a student acquired after spending around 30,000 pounds would be given to a local stu­dent at around 2,500 pounds.