HYDERABAD - The Federal Commerce Minister Syed Navid Qamar on Sunday said that the government was trying harder to put the country on the right track of economic prosperity and development
While addressing the Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signing ceremonies and talking to the media in Tando Muhammad Khan district, the minister said the government taking difficult measures in the prevailing economic situation. The minister attended the signing of MoUs between Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law (SZABUL) and Law College Tando Muhammad Khan as well as National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and Nursing College Tando Muhammad Khan.
The federal minister pointed out that the people who steal electricity or default payment of the utility bills become the factors contributing to the inflation which affects the same people when they buy expensive goods and services. The minister observed that the foreign policy had always remained exempt from the discourse of political friction among the political parties. However, he blamed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI’s) Chairman Imran Khan for dividing the nation for the first time over the foreign policy matters. He said it was easy to give abuses to the world but it was difficult to handle the consequent inflation which had hit Pakistan and the attitude which the world had shown towards the country’s economic woes. Speaking about the MoUs, the minister expressed hope that SZABUL, which was affiliated with a UK based university, would provide quality education opportunities to the youth of Tando Muhammad Khan and adjoining districts. The ceremony was informed that a degree which a student acquired after spending around 30,000 pounds would be given to a local student at around 2,500 pounds.