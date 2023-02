Share:

ATHENS - Greece’s foreign minister arrived in Turkey on Sunday in a show of support after the country was hit by a devastating earthquake last Monday, the ministry said, despite a longstanding rivalry between the two NATO countries. Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias was met with a warm embrace by his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, according to footage on state-run ERT TV, before they boarded helicopters to quake-hit regions.