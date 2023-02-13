Share:

LAHORE - High-flying Hamza Ali Rizwan clinched four titles in the 1st Chaudhary Nazir Ahmad Memorial Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2023 that concluded here at Chanan Din Tennis Coaching Center 32- Main Gulberg on Sunday. Hamza clinched the first title of the tournament by beating spirited Zohaib Afzal Malik 7-5, 6-4 in the boys U-18 final.

He completed the brace of titles when he, partnering with Shahid Zahid, outpaced Islmail Ahmed and Zobaib 8-4 in the boys U-18 doubles final. Hamza completed the hat-trick of titles by beating Zohaib 8-3 in the boys U-14 final. He claimed the fourth title when he, partnering with Zohaib Afzal Malik, got w/o against Abdul Rahman and Hajra Suhail in U-14 doubles finals. Hamza Ali Rizwan dedicated his four-title success to his Ace Tennis Academy and Aisam ul Haq Qureshi.

“I am grateful to tennis legend Aisam Bhai. Under his patronage, Ace Tennis Academy has been transforming young talent into champions. The academy players are winning national and international titles and I am hopeful under his able guidance, I will also succeed in winning international laurels for Pakistan.”

In boys/girls U-10 final, Mustafa Uzair Rana beat Maaz Shahbaz 6-2. In boys/ girls U-8, Ahsan Bari grabbed gold medal, Daniyal Afzal Malik silver medal and Murtaza bronze. In boys/girls U-6, Shahreem Umer claimed gold medal, Mamnoon Bari silver and Mian Murad bronze. In beginners’ stage category, Semi bin Anoosh earned gold medal, Arham Ahmad silver and Riam Shehryar Arshad bronze. International tennis player Asiam Qureshi and ITF seniors champion Rashid Malik graced the concluding ceremony as chief guests and distributed prizes among the winners. Tournament Director Imran Nazir, Mepco tennis coach Mrs. Shehla Rehan, Tournament Coordinator, players, their families and tennis lovers were also present on the occasion.